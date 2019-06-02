Kids, adults celebrate at Summer Splash in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Families got a chance to swim and enjoy games, music and refreshments at the city of Las Vegas-sponsored annual Ward 4 event at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA Pool.

Elijah Smith, 11, leaps into the pool during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Missy Sargent, right, and grandson Malaki, 4, swim together during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lisa Knopf, with her children from from left, Martin ,13, AJ, 6, and Adam 4, swim during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Martin Knopf, 13, leaps into the pool during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lisa Knopf, with her children clockwise from left, AJ, 6, Adam 4, Martin ,13, and Amber, 7, swim during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lisa Knopf, with her children AJ, left, 6, and Adam 4, swim during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lifeguards Abbie Hendricks, left, and Tommy Harkin, monitor the pool during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Conor Staniecki, 10, right, swims as lifeguard Abbie Hendricks keeps an eye on him during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jared Thornton, right, 7, with his brother Jorge, 2, eats an ice cone during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Swimmers splash in the pool during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mason Schriever, 13, slides down the water slide during the annual Ward 4 Summer Splash at the Durango Hills Community Center YMCA in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

After a rainy May, the first day of June delivered perfect weather for a pool party in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures reached into the 90s under blue skies during Summer Splash 2019, held Saturday at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA Pool.

