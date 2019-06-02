Kids, adults celebrate at Summer Splash in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Families got a chance to swim and enjoy games, music and refreshments at the city of Las Vegas-sponsored annual Ward 4 event at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA Pool.
After a rainy May, the first day of June delivered perfect weather for a pool party in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Temperatures reached into the 90s under blue skies during Summer Splash 2019, held Saturday at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA Pool.
