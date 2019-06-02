91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kids, adults celebrate at Summer Splash in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2019 - 6:34 pm
 

After a rainy May, the first day of June delivered perfect weather for a pool party in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures reached into the 90s under blue skies during Summer Splash 2019, held Saturday at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA Pool.

Families got a chance to take a dip for free, listen to music, play games and enjoy refreshments at the city of Las Vegas-sponsored annual Ward 4 event.

