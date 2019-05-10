Record rainfall for May in Las Vegas Valley; more rain on the way

A record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and more of the same is forecast for Friday, although to a lesser degree.

Storm clouds move over Red Canyon near Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was stopped about 5 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Interstate 15 to allow room for a jack-knifed semi to be moved. It was unknown if weather was a factor in the mishap. (NDOT camera)

A record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and more of the same is forecast for Friday, although to a lesser degree.

Friday has a 60 percent chance for heavy rain before 11 a.m., however rain chances will decrease during the afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

A high of 76 degrees is expected Friday, more than 20 degrees below the average high temperature, Varian said.

Early Friday, the weather service tweeted that McCarran had received 0.40 of an inch of rain in 24 hours, making it the fifth rainiest May on record.

The normal annual rainfall total at McCarran of 4.19 inches was surpassed on Friday, just 129 days into the year.

So far this year, 4.51 inches of rain has fallen at McCarran.

The rain caused the first rainout at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin Thursday night. The Aviators won the rain-shortened game over the Salt Lake Bees, 7-5.

Weekend clearing

On Saturday, the valley will have a 30 percent chance for rain and a high of 79.

Sunday, rain chances will slightly decrease to 20 percent, with mostly clear skies by Sunday night, Varian said. The high should reach 86 degrees.

The 0.45 inches recorded Thursday at McCarran International Airport surpassed the 42-year-old record of 0.15 inches that fell May 9, 1977, according to the weather service.

Roads drying out

Motorists were facing some slick roads on their Friday morning commute while other roads were mostly dry.

In the Spaghetti Bowl, a jack-knifed semi was blocking traffic on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Interstate 15. Traffic was stopped about 5 a.m. so that crews could move the truck. Drivers were facing delays on both routes.

No injuries were reported.

No crash totals

Although no crash totals were available from law enforcement overnight, motorists should take extra care and allow more time to get to their destinations.

Flash flooding concerns

Flash flooding remains possible across much of Southern Nevada and eastern California Friday and into the weekend.

The weather service said a system developing over California will “bring copious amounts of precipitation” to the southern Great Basin, Sierra and parts of the Mojave Desert region through Friday.

In higher terrain, precipitation rates and snowmelt may also increase flood concerns. Rainfall coverage will decrease after

Friday, but isolated flash flooding will remain possible through the weekend, the advisory stated.

Kyle Canyon power outage

As of 5:15 a.m. Friday, the NV Energy outage website indicated about 380 customers without power along Kyle Canyon Road near Mount Charleston.

Damage to NV Energy equipment was listed as the reason for the outage. It was unknown if the situation was weather related. The projected power restoration time was 5:45 a.m.

