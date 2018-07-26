Kids fly the paper airplane skies in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Dozens of children from Boys & Girls Clubs in the Las Vegas Valley took part in the sixth annual Paper Plane Palooza, a paper airplane folding and flying competition, on Wednesday at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
The children were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community.
Huge thanks to our tenants, airlines and concessionaires who made today's Paper Plane Palooza with kids from @BGCSNV a success! There was fierce competition among both kids and adults, along with great community spirit. Congratulations to this year's winner, Team @TSA! pic.twitter.com/Evgn8L8YmI
— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 26, 2018