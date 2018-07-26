Kids fly the paper airplane skies in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Dozens of children from Boys Girls Clubs in the Las Vegas Valley took part in the sixth annual Paper Plane Palooza, a paper airplane folding and flying competition, on Wednesday at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Kasey Himuro, 7, practices for the accuracy competition

Andrew Ruvalcaba, 8, competes in the accuracy competition

Kasey Himuro, 7, practices for the accuracy competition

Mathew Maldonado, 11, gets dressed in team Docs & Jocks gear with the help of Sharon Chayra of Code 3 Emergency Partners

Aaron McMorran, 9, folds his plane

Kiana Harworth, 11, gets dressed in team American gear with the help of Ashley Nelson

Jamal Adams, 10, gets help with folding from Andrew Porrello

Brooklyn Lee, 9, left, and London Trowers, 8, test their planes with the help of Krysta Levy, left, and Taurean Hill of Allegiant Airlines

Brooklyn Lee, 9, competes in the distance competition

Issac Morton competes in the distance competition

Carlos Padilla, 12, competes in the distance competition

Zoey competes in the distance competition

Hugo Osorio, 9, competes in the distance competition

Competitors get ready for the distance competition

Payton Sistrunk competes in the distance competition

Britany Gutierrez competes in the distance competition

Destiny Chee competes in the distance competition

Jahan Sarshar competes in the distance competition

Willian Richardson, 15, competes in the distance competition

Jordan Alamillo, 12, competes in the distance competition

Competitors react during the distance competition

Moriah Buchanan competes in the distance competition

Journey Roberts, 10, competes in the distance competition

Maliya Gordon, 10, competes in the accuracy competition

Kiana Harworth, left, and Harleen Kaur, both 11, strategize during the accuracy competition

Competitors watch the distance competition

Mathew Maldonado, 11, gets dressed in team Docs & Jocks gear

Brooklyn Lee, 9, and Taurean Hill of Allegiant Airlines fold planes

Hiromitsu Kosaka, left, and Chris Mattux fold planes

The children were divided into teams and coached by members of the airport community.