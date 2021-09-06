Labor Day traffic clogs I-15 at California-Nevada border

The traffic nightmare on southbound I-15 is a rite of passage for motorists on holiday weekends leaving Las Vegas. But this year’s backup seems tame in comparison to last year and recent summer weekends.

Southbound Interstate 15 traffic builds at mile marker 5 north of Primm on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (RTC fast cameras)

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California on Interstate 15 were facing some delays Monday as Labor Day weekend ends.

As of 4:20 p.m., there was a 10-mile backup along Interstate 15 near Primm, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted Monday afternoon.

#FASTALERT

9/6/2021 4:20 PM

Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

10 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 6, 2021

Just minutes earlier, the RTC tweeted that a crash in the southbound lanes before Primm, blocking the right shoulder, was creating some traffic difficulties.

On Labor Day in 2020, there was a 22-mile backup on I-15 at 1:30 p.m. On July 5 earlier this summer, there was a 20-mile backup on I-15 at 2:35 p.m. And on Memorial Day, there was a 26-mile backup on I-15 by 10:30 a.m., according to the RTC and traffic monitoring websites.

Las Vegas tourism experts had expressed confidence that the Labor Day weekend would attract solid visitation. But there were concerns that the calamities of COVID-19, wildfires and the aftermath of a hurricane may keep some people at home.

Also, a spokesman for Lake Mead National Recreation Area said the park appeared less crowded that usual on Labor Day. The park usually gets about 125,000 visitors on a typical Labor Day weekend, said spokesman Justin Pattison.