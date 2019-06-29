Las Vegas Animal Foundation waiving reclaiming fees for July 4

The Animal Foundation will waive reclaim fees on lost and stray animals that end up at the shelter during the Fourth of July holiday period from July 3-10.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and so are fireworks, and that could lead to pets trying to escape loud noises.

Each year, hundreds of lost pets are taken to the Animal Foundation. This year, the foundation is making it easier to reclaim a lost pet.

The Animal Foundation will waive reclaim fees on lost and stray animals that end up at the shelter during the Fourth of July holiday period from July 3 through July 10.

The waiver does not include confiscates, bites or other situations determined by Animal Control.

The Animal Foundation received 672 lost and frightened animals between July 1 and July 10, 2018. Less than 140 of these animals were reclaimed.

Lost pets are legally required to be held for 72 hours. The waived costs cover fees for the impound, boarding, rabies vaccination, spay and neutering and microchipping.

The Animal Foundation’s lost and and found department is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 655 North Mojave Road in Las Vegas.

Owners can also view recovered pets online here.

Owners must bring proof of ownership to reclaim pets.

