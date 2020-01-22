Las Vegas Boulevard South reopens after fatal crash

One driver died, another was seriously hurt and a third suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate after one motorist was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Warm Springs Road on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police.

A third driver escaped with minor injuries.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, south of East Warm Springs Road, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The road was reopened at 8:15 a.m.

A woman driving a 2006 BMW 530i, traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard, left the road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. She struck a guardrail on the right side before overcorrecting and crossing the center median into the northbound lanes, hitting a 2016 Toyota Highlander.

The Toyoto spun and collided with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the BMW, believed to be a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman, died at the scene, police said. The 70-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while the 30-year-old man driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased after relatives have been notified.

The death is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

