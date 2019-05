U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Carmean, 94, greets people as they welcome him back from a trip to visit the national war memorials in Washington D.C. at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Honor Flight Network flies veterans free of charge to visit the memorials to honor their service and give them closure. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

On Sunday, a group of veterans returned to Las Vegas after visiting national war memorials in Washington.

The veterans were on a trip sponsored by the Honor Flight Network, which flies veterans free of charge to visit the memorials to honor their service and give them closure.

Four World War II veterans and 25 Korean War veterans were on the trip, the network said.