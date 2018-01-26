Las Vegas fire crew finds body after extinguishing RV fire

Las Vegas firefighters found a body inside a parked RV in the northwest valley early Friday after beating back a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

Las Vegas firefighters found a body inside a parked RV in the northwest valley early Friday after beating back a fire that engulfed the vehicle.

The department said on Twitter that firefighters who responded to smoke in the area about 5:30 a.m. discovered the burning RV parked next to a vacant house in the 1600 block of Primrose Path, near North Rancho and Vegas drives.

The body was discovered in the remains of the RV after the fire was extinguished, it said.

Because the property is on a county “island” within the city of Las Vegas, the Clark County Fire Department will lead the investigation.

