Las Vegas fire station honors NYC comrades killed in 9-11 attacks

A Las Vegas fire station will pay tribute to New York City firefighters who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks by ringing the station’s bells 15 times early Wednesday.

The ceremony at Fire Station Five, 1020 Hinson St., will begin at 6:50 a.m., the approximate time that the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed after the attacks using airliners.

Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizarro, now a Las Vegas resident, will be among those attending the ceremony and will sing the National Anthem.

Pizarro was off duty but responded to the World Trade Center after learning of the attack and was at the base of the building searching for survivors of the collapse of the first tower when the second tower began to crumble. Pizarro and his comrades were able to retreat into a parking garage, saving their lives.

The tolling of the bells is a tradition dating to the era before radio communications, when fire alarm boxes were assigned numbers much like an address and bells at fire stations would ring that number when the alarm was triggered.

If a firefighter was killed in the line of duty, fire dispatch would ring the bell in sets of five, three times, to alert other firefighters.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony.

