Las Vegas firefighter injured in vacant house fire

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at a vacant house on Ash Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, the Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed. As of Friday afternoon, his condition was unknown, department spokesman Tim Szymanski confirmed.

Responders extinguised the fire. No additional injuries were reported.

