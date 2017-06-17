ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas firefighter injured in vacant house fire

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2017 - 5:21 pm
 

A Las Vegas firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at a vacant house on Ash Avenue around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, the Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed. As of Friday afternoon, his condition was unknown, department spokesman Tim Szymanski confirmed.

Responders extinguised the fire. No additional injuries were reported.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like