Las Vegas firefighters put out a trash fire in the bedroom of a vacant house on Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

The Las Vegas Fire Department put out a house fire in the central valley Tuesday morning.

About 6:20 a.m., crews responded to 208 Wildrose St. near South Valley View Boulevard, according to a tweet posted by the Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they located a trash fire in one room of the vacant, one-story house, the tweet said. The fire was put out by 6:40 a.m. and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

