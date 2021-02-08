Las Vegas firefighters respond to blaze at vacant Catholic school

Las Vegas firefighters were called to the former St. Joseph’s Catholic School at 1300 E. Bridger Ave. just before 8:30 a.m.

Las Vegas firefighters work to put out a blaze at the vacant St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 1300 E. Bridger Ave. in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters work to put out a blaze at the vacant St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 1300 E. Bridger Ave. in Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze at a vacant school Monday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., fire officials were called to the vacant St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 1300 E. Bridger Ave., near Maryland Parkway, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Heavy smoke was showing from the building, according to the post.

The former elementary school opened in 1948 and closed in 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.