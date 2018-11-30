Las Vegas flight lands safely after losing engine piece — VIDEO

A Frontier Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Tampa, Florida, returned to the McCarran International Airport early Friday after an in-flight emergency. The airline said an engine cover on one of the jet’s engines tore loose after takeoff.

According to a Frontier Airlines statement, a section of the engine cover, called a cowling, came loose and separated from the aircraft. The statement said the pilots followed procedure and returned to the airport.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320, landed safely back to the airport at 7:26 a.m., according to McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews. None of the 166 passengers and crew on board Flight 260 was injured in the incident.

A tweet from 8:19 a.m. on Friday said passengers received a free breakfast voucher from the airline.