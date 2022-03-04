Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike

Customers fill up their cars with gas at a Shell gas station in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gas prices hit a new all-time high in Las Vegas Friday of $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel after a 17-cent price spike overnight, according to AAA data.

Friday’s record surpasses the previous high of $4.27 set in 2008 and prices are set to surge even higher with one analyst saying prices could rise to $4.75 a gallon.

Nevada also reached a new record high average for gas at $4.28 per gallon. Nevada’s average is 45 cents above the national average of $3.83 per gallon. The national record for the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.11 set in 2008, according to AAA.

Reno surpassed its previous record high of $4.27 a gallon on Wednesday when gas prices hit $4.30. In the two days since that, the price has jumped 19 cents more with Friday’s average price for regular unleaded gas sitting at $4.49 per gallon.

The rise in gas prices nationwide is largely tied to the unrest in the market as Russia wages war on Ukraine. With the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on Russia for its actions, Russia is withholding its oil exports, according to Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. Another factor for some portions of the U.S. is the annual switch from winter to summer gasoline, De Hann said.

De Haan expects the average prices in the state, including in Las Vegas, to continue on an upward trend.

“Vegas and Nevada very closely follow western markets and my concern with western markets is one refinery issue can certainly have a profound impact,” De Haan said Friday via Facebook live. “Keeping that in mind there is a risk that Nevada, and Las Vegas specifically, could hit $4.75. At this point I think that is improbable, but I would say we’re only one refinery issue away on the west coast from Las Vegas getting to some of those somewhat apocalyptic numbers.”

Aldo Vazquez, AAA spokesman said the price of crude oil is a key factor in what consumers are paying at the pump.

Data released Thursday from the Energy Information Administration revealed that the domestic gasoline supply has decreased while demand has gone up. Vazquez also noted a barrel of crude oil was at $107, up from $100 the day before.

“Fluctuations in gas prices truly depend on the price of crude oil, which is under several stressors right now, most notably the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Vazquez said. “Beyond the Russian/Ukraine conflict, an increase in gas demand alongside a reduction of supply is also driving the increases we’re seeing this week.”

De Haan recommends drivers fill their tanks up earlier in the week, when they’re more likely to catch a cheaper price as the volatile fuel market continues.

“Sooner there’s more likelihood that prices will be lower than later,” De Haan said. “We expect prices to continue advancing.”

As of Friday morning, the cheapest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Las Vegas Valley was noted as $3.53 per gallon at the Sinclair station at 6115 S. Pecos, according to GasBuddy.

As the busy spring and summer travel seasons approach, De Haan doesn’t envision the current gas prices to be a deterrent to travelers. If they keep increasing at a rapid pace, however, that could change.

“At this point, given the economic strength with the wage increases, I’m not sure that $4 a gallon (national average) has the same cache that it did back in 2008,” De Haan said. “I don’t think $4 will squeeze as many Americans as it did back in 2008. I don’t necessarily know that there will be much reaction to $4 or $5 in California, because of us coming out of the pandemic, Americans still have pent up demand for getting out. Things are wide open, the economy is open and people feel safer… and with the reduction in mask mandates that may embolden more people to travel and feel free.

“Until the national average hits $4.50 or $5, I don’t know if people will really slow down consumption.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.