Showgirls pose in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The sign was lit green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Showgirls, Irish dancers and tourists gathered at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on the Strip on Thursday night as it was lit green to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Celebrations are planned around the valley, including at McMullan’s Irish Pub and at the Guinness Store in the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

