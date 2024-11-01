69°F
Las Vegas house fire hospitalizes resident, firefighter

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 20245, the Las Vegas Fire Department received multiple calls about a fire at a two-story home at 7225 Roe Court, said spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email. (LVFR)
Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 20245, the Las Vegas Fire Department received multiple calls about a fire at a two-story home at 7225 Roe Court, said spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email. (LVFR)
Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 20245, the Las Vegas Fire Department received multiple calls about a fire at a two-story home at 7225 Roe Court, said spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email. (LVFR)
Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 20245, the Las Vegas Fire Department received multiple calls about a fire at a two-story home at 7225 Roe Court, said spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email. (LVFR)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 2:26 pm
 

A house fire near West Charleston Boulevard and South Buffalo Drive hospitalized a resident and firefighter.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Fire Department received multiple calls about a fire at a two-story home at 7225 Roe Court, said Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Moore in an email.

The first unit arrived four minutes later and approached the second floor, fully shrouded in flames. Moore added that crews had received conflicting information regarding people still inside the home. They searched the house, ensuring all residents were out.

The team began with an offensive strategy, trying to contain the fire before switching to a defensive strategy. Moore said that this process took over 20 minutes.

Then, they began an offensive strategy to contain the fire. After the 10-minute mark, crews switched to a defensive strategy. Onsite crews continued to work on this fire for over twenty minutes.

Eventually, one resident and one firefighter were transported to University Medical Center. Moore said the American Red Cross was also contacted to support two adults and two pets.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

