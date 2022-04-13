50°F
Las Vegas man dies from injuries sustained in April 3 crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 7:48 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 33-year-old Las Vegas man has died from injuries suffered in an early-April crash in Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police said at 2:58 p.m. on April 3, the man was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento southbound on Eastern Avenue near East Viking Road when he failed to decrease speed as his vehicle approached a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro that was also headed southbound on Eastern. The Kia then slammed into the back of the Camaro. The driver of the Kia was seriously injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was not seriously injured.

On Monday, police were informed by the Clark County coroner’s office that the driver of the Kia had died. His name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

