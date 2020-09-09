Las Vegas man fatally struck while on bicycle identified

Larry Mayo of Las Vegas died Aug. 22 after he was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle near downtown Las Vegas the night of Aug. 19.

A 61-year-old man who died days after he was hit by a truck last month has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Larry Mayo of Las Vegas died Aug. 22 after he was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle near downtown Las Vegas the night of Aug. 19. He died from blunt trauma, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 19 to Martin Luther King Boulevard near West Washington Avenue after a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 53-year-old North Las Vegas man struck Mayo, according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Mayo made a “sudden left turn” in front of the truck, police said.

The driver stayed on scene, and impairment was not suspected.

Mayo’s death was the 66th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

