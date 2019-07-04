Las Vegas’ Miki Sudo captures 6th straight Nathan’s hot dog eating title

Reigning champion Miki Sudo, of Las Vegas, captured the women’s division of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk.

Miki Sudo reacts after receiving her trophy and belt for winning the women's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Juliet Lee, left, Miki Sudo, center, and Michelle Lesko, right, compete in the closing moments of the women's competition of the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Juliet Lee, left, and Miki Sudo, right, compete in the women's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Miki Sudo, right, reacts after eating 31 hot dogs to win the women's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Miki Sudo reacts after the clock runs out in the women's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

The 33-year-old fell short of last year’s 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

Sudo has now won six straight Nathan’s contest from 2014–19.

Eleven-time champion Joey Chestnut says he expects this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest to be “a battle.”

But the 35-year-old Chestnut said Wednesday that he’ll “find a rhythm and do what it takes” to win the Fourth of July eat-off in Brooklyn’s beachside Coney Island neighborhood.

Chestnut set a record last year by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Chestnut weighed in at 216.5 pounds (98 kilograms), while defending women’s champion Miki Sudo weighed 114 pounds (52 kilograms).

Thursday’s top five winners of each gender will split $40,000. The two first-place winners will each earn $10,000.