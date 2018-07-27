Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 27 — VIDEO

The first female superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area is retiring. Manufacturing companies in the Las Vegas area are struggling to fill jobs. Las Vegas police have arrested four people, including three juveniles, in a deadly shooting.

1. The first female superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area is retiring.

Lizette Richardson decided to end her career rather than accept a promotion.

The 55-year-old was recently tapped to become director of the National Park Service’s Intermountain Region, which covers eight states.

Her last day on the job has not yet been determined.

2. Manufacturing companies in the Las Vegas area are struggling to fill jobs.

Nearly 60 percent of manufacturing companies that project significant growth plan to grow outside of Nevada. About 17 percent said they’re doing so to access a better workforce.

That’s according to a report by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Companies said the low cost of doing business in Nevada is offset by lack of available workforce. They say supply is the worst in two decades.

3. Las Vegas police have arrested four people, including three juveniles, in a deadly shooting this month in the east valley.

18-year-old Bryan Fuentes-Rodriguez was arrested Monday. He’s charged with murder with a deadly weapon, three counts of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

Three brothers were shot, one fatally, during a drug deal July 5th.

32-year-old Miguel Gonzalez-Campos died at Sunrise Hospital. Chris and Steven Campos were also hospitalized.