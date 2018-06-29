Las Vegas morning update for Friday, June 29 — VIDEO

The Resort on Mount Charleston has sold, Raiders owner Mark Davis throws a barbecue, and a Las Vegas woman found dead was a police informant.

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The Resort on Mount Charleston has sold to a North Carolina couple for nearly $5 million.

Colin and Deanna Crossman bought the 64-room hotel from The Siegel Group.

The new owners want to overhaul the menus and make lots of physical upgrades to the 1980s-era building, including new furniture, bathrooms, paint and flooring.

2. A 30-year-old Las Vegas woman found dead was a police informant.

Days before she died, Bailey Beck was told at a gang party that she was thought to be a snitch and her life might be in danger.

Beck signed up to be an informant after her March 23 drug-related arrest.

In April, she was found with a head injury inside her garage near West Warm Springs Road and South Rainbow Boulevard.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 31-year-old Christopher J. Weygant II on a murder charge.

3. The Raiders owner threw a barbecue to thank workers on the Las Vegas stadium project.

Mark Davis joined with team president Marc Badain and construction official Don Webb to hold a meal for 600 construction workers and 100 support staff.

It was to thank them for staying on time, on budget, and being safe. Prizes including TVs and gift cards were also awarded.

Construction is about 15 percent completed.