Las Vegas morning update for Friday, March 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. State and local government officials offered 84 acres of land to Amazon in efforts to persuade them to build their second headquarters in the Las Vegas area. The proposal would have let Amazon replace Cashman Field and Cashman Center, the National History Museum, Heritage Park, and the land for the Las Vegas Library. The Las Vegas proposal said the 84 acres for Amazon could expand to 144 acres “utilizing the land holdings of Downtown Project.”

2. Wynn Resorts has agreed to pay Universal Entertainment $2.4 billion to end a six-year battle over a 20 percent stake in Wynn Resorts. In 2012, Wynn Resorts redeemed Universal’s stake amid corruption charges against the company’s founder and Wynn board member Kazou Okada. The settlement comes just a month after Matt Maddox took the reins of the casino operator following Steve Wynn’s departure amid claims he sexually harassed female employees.

3. A two-time convicted felon has been nominated for Nevada’s Black Book. Joseph Whit Moody has been convicted for burglary and several crimes involving moral turpitude. His nomination will go to the five-member Nevada Gaming Commission, who is expected to make a decision on March 22. If included, Moody would become the 32nd person placed on the list of 30 men and one woman.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.