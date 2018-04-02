Las Vegas morning update for Monday, April 2 — VIDEO

Monday’s headlines: California cliff crash may have been intentional, a drunk man accidentally set himself on fire, and Las Vegas’ famous underground home will get a rare public viewing.

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Authorities say the SUV that drove off a cliff in California was stopped at the pullout before the crash.

That, combined with a lack of skid marks, leads investigators to believe the crash may have been intentional.

The crash killed five members of a Washington state family.

Searchers are looking for three more children believed to have been in the vehicle.

2. Police say an extremely drunk man set himself on fire early this morning.

It happened near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue.

The man told police he was smoking a cigarette before he realized he was on fire.

His injuries were not life threatening.

3. The famous underground house in Las Vegas will get a rare public viewing April 28th.

It was built in 1978 as a bomb shelter.

The viewing is part of a celebration of the city’s architectural history. Tickets are $150 each at NevadaPreservation.org.