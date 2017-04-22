Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, April 22nd — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. An American Airlines employee has been suspended after a video posted on Friday showed an altercation where one of the crew members violently took a stroller from a woman, who was carrying her small child. The crew member began hitting the woman with the stroller, just barely missing the child. The incident started over a dispute as to whether the woman could bring her stroller on the flight. American Airlines is investigating the incident.

2. The money has begun rolling in for the Raiders’ planned stadium in Las Vegas with room-tax revenue specifically allocated to pay off stadium construction bonds that are running about 25 percent ahead of projections. Projections calculated by the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee forecasted a monthly revenue of about $3.7 million when it was studied last year. Raiders President Marc Badain on Thursday confirmed that the Raiders took about 23,000 $100 deposits for personal seat license for tickets on the first day they were available, and the total now is over 40,000. Revenue generated by PSLs will be applied toward the Raiders’ $1.15 billion financial contribution for construction of a 65,000-seat domed stadium with an estimated price of $1.9 billion.

3. Federal prosecutors have filed trafficking and coercion charges against a Las Vegas man accused of driving a 15-year-old girl to a fire station for sex. Authorities claim Gino Miller, 23, forced the girl into prostitution just days before the firehouse encounter and acted as her pimp. The 46-year-old fire captain, Richard Loughry, is accused of paying the girl $300 for sex. Loughry is facing eight counts, including statutory sexual seduction, in Las Vegas Justice Court.

