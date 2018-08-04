Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, August 4 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. Shania Twain returns to town with her “Now Tour” at the MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight at 8, with tickets on sale starting around $40.

2. Chris Brown and 6Lack are also performing tonight. The show begins at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

3. Go see the Lipizzaner stallions for the Gala of the Royal Horses tour, which continues this evening at South Point arena with shows at 3 and 7 p.m.

4. Local Grammy winning artist Ne-Yo returns to town today to perform at the Flamingo’s Go Pool DayClub. Doors open at 9 a.m.

5. For something a little more nostalgic, you can catch the Official Star Trek convention through Sunday at the Rio. Available tickets are being sold at the convention only with discounted prices as low as $30.

6. And the Las Vegas Lights host the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros tonight at Cashman Field for their back to school bash. The first 2,000 kids ages 12 and under will receive a free backpack.

