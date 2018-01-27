Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, January 27th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. Steve Wynn is facing several sexual misconduct claims spanning over three decades, and now a national organization is calling for the Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO to be removed from the company. Wynn denies the allegations first reported yesterday by the Wall Street Journal, calling them a smear campaign orchestrated by his ex-wife. He’s accused of demanding sex from and assaulting several of his resort employees. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will investigate the allegations.

2. Rancher Cliven Bundy is suing the State of Nevada and Clark County. He was recently cleared of federal charges and freed from jail after nearly two years. The lawsuit filed Thursday claims former President Barack Obama’s 2016 establishment of the Gold Butte National Monument was illegal and would make it impossible to function on his land. His lawsuit seeks a declaration that public lands in the state are owned by the residents.

3. Court documents obtained by the Review-Journal Friday show former Las Vegas cop Arthur Sewall admitted involvement in the sexual assault and murder of a 20-year-old woman in 1997. He spoke with Metropolitan Police Department detectives early January just before his arrest in connection with the cold case. In the interview detailed in his arrest warrant, Sewall tells police he had sex with Nadia Iverson for money, but couldn’t explain why his gun was pointed at her. Iverson’s body was found on May 8, 1997.

