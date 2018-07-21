Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, July 21 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. Fremont Street Experience continues its Downtown Rocks concert series with free performances by Jefferson Starship and Eddie Money today. Things kick off at 7:30 with Jefferson Starship on the 1st Street Stage, and Eddie Money playing at 9 p.m. on the 3rd Street Stage.

2. The Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park will celebrate pioneer and Nevada history today. The annual celebration features family-friendly activities, including train rides, games and live music. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and admission is $3.

3.Today marks the launch of ‘80s Week at the Discovery Children’s Museum. For an entire week, museum visitors will have the chance to learn about the science behind inventions from the 1980s, as well as play with and explore popular toys and games from the decade.

4. The Las Vegas Aces host the Indiana Fever tomorrow. The game begins at 3 p.m.

5. Rapper Logic is performing tonight at Park Theater at the Park MGM. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $36.

