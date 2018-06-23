Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 23 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

1. The Las Vegas Beatbox Battle takes over Downtown Container Park today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More than 70 beatboxing artists from around the country will be competing for a $1,000 grand prize.

2. Lee Canyon is hosting its annual Mountain Fest today, featuring it’s Birdies and Beers events. The festivals will include live music, archery, a log sawing competition, a beer garden, and a disc golf tournament. Admission for the Mountain Fest if free, but admission to the beer garden is $25 dollars. Tee times for disc golf begin as early as 8 a.m., and it’s $35 to enter. Visit leecanyonlv.com to register.

3. Music from the British Invasion inspires this year’s Golden Rainbow’s 32nd annual Ribbon of Life benefit Sunday at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. The event will feature 150 performers from more than two dozen Las Vegas shows singing and dancing to the Beatles, David Bowie, and more. The show goes on at 1 p.m.

4. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is performing tonight in the Park Theater at Park MGM at 9 p.m.

5. The Las Vegas 51s will host the Reno Aces this weekend at Cashman Field. Tonight’s game begins at 7 p.m., and the 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a Las Vegas 51s Camouflage Jersey. Tomorrow’s game is at noon.

