Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, June 9 — VIDEO

Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley:

1. The Intergalactic Art Car Festival will parade down the Strip this weekend, showcasing a wide variety of mobile works of art. The procession begins Saturday at 7 p.m. and will start in downtown Las Vegas before making it’s way to the Strip. Admission is free when you RSVP at artcarfestival.com.

2. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are hosting their annual Firefighter Bachelor auction on Saturday. The event will be held in The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas and doors open at 7 p.m. Money raised during the auction will be used help children who have survived traumatic burns.

3. Wine Walk will return to Downtown Container Park from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, with the theme “Wines of the World.” In addition to wine, guests can enjoy live entertainment and specials on food. Tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door.

4. The Center will celebrate five years of serving the LGBTQ community at its downtown location on Saturday. An open house will be from 1-4 p.m., and admission is free.

5. Listen to some of your favorite tunes from Rick Springfield, Berlin and Starship with Mickey Thomas Saturday at Junefest. The event is from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater.

