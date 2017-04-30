Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, April 30th –VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. The father of 13-year-old Aaron Jones admitted to police the boy died after an argument in February. Paul Darell Jones and his girlfriend Latoya Williams-Miley were booked on a murder charge Thursday after Aaron’s remains were discovered in a desert lot on Tuesday. According to a police report, Jones admitted he struck Aaron during an argument over candy, causing him to drop to the floor and hit his head. He then carried his son’s body to a desert lot.

2. A woman who was shot and killed Friday morning has been identified as 26-year-old Raneisha Dejhanae Smith. Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the chest early Friday on Civic Center Drive near East Cheyenne Avenue. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died. The Clark County Coroner has ruled her death a homicide.

3. The 15-year-old boy charged in the gang rape of a 14-year-old special education student will be prosecuted in the adult justice system. The teen is one of four boys charged, and the only one to be certified as an adult. Two adults are also jailed in connection with the case.

