Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, August 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines

1. It’s been said that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but is that still true if it happens in the air? Police say a couple was all over each other on a Southwest Airlines flight coming from Atlanta. The plane was met by police who received calls reporting sexual activity on the flight. No arrests were made as of yesterday.

2. Thousands of protesters were on streets of Boston yesterday. They were protesting a right-wing “Free Speech” rally and denouncing white supremacy. Some 500 officers were on the ground to prevent a repeat of last week’s violence in Charlotesville, Virginia.

3. If you haven’t heard, a solar eclipse is coming to America, and it’s just one day away. If you miss it, you’ll have to wait seven years to see another total solar eclipse in the lower 48. The eclipse will peak just before 10:30 tomorrow morning in the valley.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @RIOLACANLALE on Twitter.