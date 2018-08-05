Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, August 5 — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines.

1. President Donald Trump’s federal appellate judges are being confirmed at a fairly rapid clip, but vacancies in lower district courts remain unfilled.

That’s creating heavy workloads in courts and delays for people with pending cases.

Nevada has two open seats, one in Reno, the other in Las Vegas.

The seat in Reno has been listed as a “judicial emergency” because it has been open more than 2½ years.

The one in Las Vegas came open at the end of June.

2. Some Clark County School District workers say morale is the lowest they’ve ever seen it among support staff.

They say they feel overworked, underpaid, and ignored, especially as they face rising health insurance costs.

They watched as others around them were awarded raises. Last month, an arbitrator ruled that the district did not have enough money to give support staff a two-percent raise, yet teachers and administrators were awarded raises.

CCSD support staff have received fewer raises in the past 10 years compared to those two groups.