Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 22 — VIDEO

Aaron Ford has history of failing to fully pay taxes, and a Henderson man isn’t who he thought he was.

1. The Democratic nominee in the race for the Nevada attorney general has a history of failing to fully pay his taxes.

The IRS filed three liens against Aaron Ford for more than $185,000 in unpaid taxes from 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Ford is also the current state Senate Democratic leader.

Ford paid those taxes back to the federal government in full by 2016.

His campaign manager said the unpaid taxes occurred because not enough was withheld from his paycheck when he became a partner at a law firm.

2. A Henderson man isn’t who he thought he was.

Several years ago Paul Fronczak found out his name was Jack Rosenthal.

In 1964, a new mom handed her 5-day-old baby to a woman dressed as a nurse in a Chicago hospital. The woman walked out with the baby and was never seen again.

More than a year later, an infant was found in New Jersey. The FBI presented the boy to the Fronczaks and said it was their son.

In 2012 a DNA test proved he wasn’t Paul Fronczak.

He eventually learned that his birth parents died in the ‘90s.

Now he’s continuing his search for the real Paul and for his sister Jill.