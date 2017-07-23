Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 23rd — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. UFC superstar Conor McGregor makes his boxing debut next month. And to get ready for it, he recruited boxing hall of fame referee Joe Cortez to teach him the ropes. McGregor has a little over a month to learn the rules of boxing. The highly anticipated fight against Floyd Mayweather is on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

2. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will soon step foot in Nevada to review the Gold Butte and Basin and Range national monuments, but Rep. Ruben Kihuen says he feels left out of the process. He calls it “highly disrespectful” for Zinke not to tell him about his upcoming visit. The review ordered by President Donald Trump could reverse a number of environmental protections set by former President Barack Obama.

3. Thumping music, flowing champagne and over-the-top energy took over the Strip one hotel at a time nearly 10 years ago, and the dayclubs are still going strong. Industry professionals estimate that Las Vegas dayclubs pull in as much as $250 million a year in revenue, even though they’re only open about half the year.

