Las Vegas morning update for Sunday, July 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Sunday morning headlines:

1. Police say the remains of Armazd Andressian’s missing 5-year-old son were found on Friday near a lake in Santa Barbara County. Investigators have been searching for him since April 22. Andressian was arrested in Las Vegas last week and is charged with his son’s murder. Officials say he was living out of a Las Vegas motel for 47 days.

2. Scientists are challenging plans to bury the nation’s most dangerous nuclear waste northwest of Las Vegas. Officials say at least 77,000 tons of highly radioactive waste would be buried at Yucca Mountain, just a few miles from dormant volcanoes. President Donald Trump’s plans to revive the project would cost $120 million.

3. Nineteen people were killed in a shootout between police and gunmen in northwest Mexico. Authorities say it happened Friday night. Armed men in pickup trucks opened fire on a group of officers on a major highway. No police are dead, but five officers were shot. Authorities say drug gangs have been fighting over trafficking routes in that area. The injured officers are in stable condition.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.