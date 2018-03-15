Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, March 15th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

Students across the country and the Las Vegas Valley walked out of school yesterday as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence called National Walkout Day.

At least two dozens schools in Las Vegas area participated in walkouts, sit-ins and other presentations.

At least one donor to UNLV’s planned medical education building is pulling its donation after reports that university president Len Jessup is looking for a new job.

The Engelstad Family Foundation announced it would withdraw a $14 million donation. Foundation trustee Kris Engelstad McGarry said that the foundation “doesn’t trust the stewardship of the board of regents to handle our money…”

And Toys R Us is set to close or sell all of its stores in the US. The company’s CEO told employees that that all stores will be liquidated. There are less than 10 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the Las Vegas area.

