Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, March 27 — VIDEO

Tuesday’s headlines: Las Vegas parents caught off guard as school, day care abruptly close, Downtown Las Vegas outlet mall to charge for parking, Golden Knights clinch playoff berth in first season.

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Parents learned overnight that a private school in Las Vegas is closing immediately. Calvary Christian Learning Academy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and emailed parents of attending students about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Parents were told they could make arrangements to pick up any personal property that had been left at the school.

2. Starting today, The Premium Outlets in downtown Las Vegas will start charging for parking. Out-of-state shoppers will pay a flat fee of $5 to park at the shopping center. Locals can park for free with a valid Nevada license. A spokewoman for the company that owns the shopping center says the fee increase is due to customer demand, and to improve the customer experience.

3. The Golden Knights are going to the playoffs. A 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche last night locked in their playoff berth, and gave head coach Gerard Gallant his 200th career victory. With the win, the Knights maintained their six-point lead over San Jose in the Pacific Division with six games remaining.

