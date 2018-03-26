Downtown Las Vegas outlet mall to charge for parking

The Premium Outlets in downtown Las Vegas will charge out-of-state shoppers for parking starting Tuesday.

Shoppers at the North Premium Outlet Mall on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Pedestrians cross a bridge at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets as the sun sets after a long day of rain in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pedestrians cross a bridge at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets as the sun sets after a long day of rain in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pedestrians cross a bridge at Las Vegas North Premium Outlets as the sun sets after a long day of rain in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Premium Outlets in downtown Las Vegas will charge out-of-state shoppers for parking starting Tuesday.

Out-of-state shoppers will pay a $5 flat fee to park at the shopping center located near the intersection of Bonneville Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The shopping center, owned by Simon Property Group, implemented the fee due to consumer demand and to improve the customer experience, spokeswoman Ali Parisi said in an email Monday.

“This new parking program falls in line with what many other local businesses have already done,” Parisi said. “Plus, the change will help ease congestion and decrease the time visitors wait for a parking spot, thus giving them more time to shop.”

Employees will have their own parking to free up spots. Parking will continue to be free for Nevada residents.

In July, another Simon property, Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, started charging a flat $7 fee for valet parking for all visitors, with parking fee waivers available for select. The Shops at Crystals, another Simon property, does not charge for parking.

Parking fees have proven controversial among Las Vegas visitors. In January, MGM Resorts announced it would increase parking fees at 11 of its 12 properties on the Strip. MGM was the first major gaming company to charge for parking. Other properties have followed suit since.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

Bonneville Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, las vegas, nv