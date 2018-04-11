Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 11 — VIDEO

Wednesday’s headlines: Man sent to prison for Las Vegas 1-punch death, Parents of Las Vegas teen killed in crash announce scholarship, Golden Knights play LA Kings in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A man was sent to prison Tuesday for a punch-and-fall death in downtown Las Vegas last April. James Beach must serve three to 10 years for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Luis Campos. Campos was standing outside the Vanguard Lounge when Beach walked up and punched him. Campos fell to the ground, unconscious, and died four days later. The Clark County Coroner says he likely hit his head when he collapsed.

2. The parents of a Las Vegas teen killed in a car crash in California over Spring Break are starting a scholarship in their daughter’s name. Brooke Hawley and two of her classmates were killed March 29 after a suspected drunken driver rear-ended their car. The scholarship will go to a Las Vegas student wanting to attend UNLV and play soccer. As of this morning, the Brooke Hawley Memorial Scholarship has raised over $12,000 on GoFundMe.

3. The playoffs have officially arrived in Las Vegas. Tonight, the Golden Knight will take on the LA Kings in the first round of the playoffs. The game begins tonight at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can also watch the game on AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain here in Las Vegas.

