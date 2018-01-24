Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, January 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Two men and a woman were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a kidnapping and carjacking in the southwest valley. Police say two men approached an employee arriving for his shift at Best Buy before forcing the man into his vehicle, making him drive to an ATM to withdraw money, then to a convenience store where they left the man and fled in his car. Detectives found the stolen car in the northwest valley and took the two men and a woman into custody.

2. Two Station Casinos properties reported slot jackpots on consecutive days. A Green Valley Ranch guest won over $440,000 playing an IGT Wheel of Fortune Slot machine with a $1.25 bet on Jan. 12, and the next day, a Palace Station guest won over $215,000 playing the Wheel of Fortune Red, White and Blue slot machine with a $1.25 bet. The second winner had only wagered a total of $60 before winning.

3. A Clark County dispatcher told emergency responders that University Medical Center was “completely out of beds” late Oct. 1 even though the hospital had plenty of capacity to help shooting victims. It took at least 15 minutes for the erroneous message to be corrected, but confusion lasted well past midnight.

