Las Vegas’ newest police officers graduate — PHOTOS

The Metropolitan Police Department held a graduation ceremony for 37 new officers.

Officer Stephen Kircher, right, stands with his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, next to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo presents a badge to Nicolas Greybull at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh speaks at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Class speaker Joshua Romanski speaks at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, poses for a picture with academy graduate Kendrick Bourne Jr. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, congratulates academy graduate Kendrick Bourne Jr. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Los Angeles Country Sheriff Ciro Racowschi, left, hugs his nephew Luis Campos after presenting him his badge at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Graduates of the police academy at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Officer Stephen Kircher, right, goes in to hug his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, next to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Officer Stephen Kircher, right, hugs his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, next to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Officer Stephen Kircher, right, stands with his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, as she shakes hands with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Graduate Eric Velez leaves the stage with his diploma at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Friends and family cheer at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo swears in the newest class of new police recruits at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Newly sworn-in officers at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo addresses the crowd at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo congratulates distinguished recruit Jose Grullon at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Newly sworn-in officers congratulate one another at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed 37 new police officers to its ranks Thursday.

The 34 men and three women were celebrated at a graduation ceremony at The Orleans Showroom. Metro says they began their training in April and come from 10 states and five different countries.

The new officers speak a variety of languages, including Spanish, Russian and Haitian Creole. They range in age from 22 to 50.

Twelve of the graduates have law enforcement or military experience, and eight have bachelor’s degrees.

“LVMPD is committed to having a police force that mirrors the diversity of our community,” the department said in a press release. “This class reflects that commitment, as most candidates identify as Hispanic, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, or bi-racial.”

Metro is still recruiting new officers. Those interested in joining can visit www.protectthecity.com.