Las Vegas’ newest police officers graduate — PHOTOS

October 27, 2022 - 4:48 pm
 
Officer Stephen Kircher, right, stands with his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, ...
Officer Stephen Kircher, right, stands with his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, next to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo presents a badge to Nicolas Greybull at the Metropolitan Pol ...
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo presents a badge to Nicolas Greybull at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh speaks at the Metropolitan Police Department’s gr ...
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh speaks at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Class speaker Joshua Romanski speaks at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation cerem ...
Class speaker Joshua Romanski speaks at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, poses for a picture with academy graduate Kendrick Bo ...
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, poses for a picture with academy graduate Kendrick Bourne Jr. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, congratulates academy graduate Kendrick Bourne Jr. at ...
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, congratulates academy graduate Kendrick Bourne Jr. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Los Angeles Country Sheriff Ciro Racowschi, left, hugs his nephew Luis Campos after presenting ...
Los Angeles Country Sheriff Ciro Racowschi, left, hugs his nephew Luis Campos after presenting him his badge at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Graduates of the police academy at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony a ...
Graduates of the police academy at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Officer Stephen Kircher, right, goes in to hug his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kirche ...
Officer Stephen Kircher, right, goes in to hug his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, next to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Officer Stephen Kircher, right, hugs his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, ...
Officer Stephen Kircher, right, hugs his daughter and academy graduate Kirsten Kircher, center, next to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Graduate Eric Velez leaves the stage with his diploma at the Metropolitan Police Department’s ...
Graduate Eric Velez leaves the stage with his diploma at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Friends and family cheer at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The O ...
Friends and family cheer at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo swears in the newest class of new police recruits at the Met ...
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo swears in the newest class of new police recruits at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Newly sworn-in officers at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Or ...
Newly sworn-in officers at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo addresses the crowd at the Metropolitan Police Department’ ...
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo addresses the crowd at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo congratulates distinguished recruit Jose Grullon at the Metr ...
Clark Country Sheriff Joe Lombardo congratulates distinguished recruit Jose Grullon at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Newly sworn-in officers congratulate one another at the Metropolitan Police Department’s grad ...
Newly sworn-in officers congratulate one another at the Metropolitan Police Department’s graduation ceremony at The Orleans in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed 37 new police officers to its ranks Thursday.

The 34 men and three women were celebrated at a graduation ceremony at The Orleans Showroom. Metro says they began their training in April and come from 10 states and five different countries.

The new officers speak a variety of languages, including Spanish, Russian and Haitian Creole. They range in age from 22 to 50.

Twelve of the graduates have law enforcement or military experience, and eight have bachelor’s degrees.

“LVMPD is committed to having a police force that mirrors the diversity of our community,” the department said in a press release. “This class reflects that commitment, as most candidates identify as Hispanic, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, or bi-racial.”

Metro is still recruiting new officers. Those interested in joining can visit www.protectthecity.com.

