Las Vegas’ newest police officers graduate — PHOTOS
The Metropolitan Police Department held a graduation ceremony for 37 new officers.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department welcomed 37 new police officers to its ranks Thursday.
The 34 men and three women were celebrated at a graduation ceremony at The Orleans Showroom. Metro says they began their training in April and come from 10 states and five different countries.
The new officers speak a variety of languages, including Spanish, Russian and Haitian Creole. They range in age from 22 to 50.
Twelve of the graduates have law enforcement or military experience, and eight have bachelor’s degrees.
“LVMPD is committed to having a police force that mirrors the diversity of our community,” the department said in a press release. “This class reflects that commitment, as most candidates identify as Hispanic, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, or bi-racial.”
Metro is still recruiting new officers. Those interested in joining can visit www.protectthecity.com.