Las Vegas nonprofit collecting donations for motel fire victims

Donations of new shoes, clothes and toys can be dropped at the Mob Museum through Friday.

Las Vegas Police Department crime scene investigations truck is parked outside the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, as Las Vegas Fire Department investigators with assistance from Metro investigate a fire that killed six people in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Fire Department investigators with assistance from Las Vegas police enter the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, as they investigate a fire that killed six people in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Downtown Vegas Alliance is collecting donations on behalf of the victims of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire that killed six and injured 13 Saturday, the organization announced Monday evening.

The Alliance is collecting new socks, underwear, clothing for all genders and ages, shoes, toiletries and toys for the nine displaced children. Donations can be dropped at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., through Friday, according to a statement from the nonprofit.

The Alliance also has set up an online fundraiser and will convert the money to gift cards, distributed to 49 victims by the end of the year through the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the statement said.

“It is impossible to imagine what the Alpine Motel Apartments families are going through, especially given that we are in the midst of the holiday season,” said executive director Carolyn Wheeler. “Our Downtown Vegas Alliance community is heartbroken over this terrible tragedy and encourages everyone to donate items at the Mob Museum and/or to the GoFundMe account so we can offer assistance as quickly as possible.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.