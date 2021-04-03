Las Vegas nonprofit’s Easter egg hunt a return to ‘normalcy’

The Jet Foundation held its third annual Easter egg hunt and carnival on Saturday afternoon in east Las Vegas.

Athena Freeman, 5, collects Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Michelle Sanchez, left, Jason Avila, Joana Sanchez, Jonathan Avila and Melani Sanchez finish collecting Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

DeMarcus Montrese, Chief Operating Officer of LV Modern Bloom Design, in front of one of his custom floral creations during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A crowd of people enter an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jaclyne Herrera, left, 4, and Vivian Leby hunt for Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People wait to check in to an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Link, 5, and Calliope Miller, 2, hunt for Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Amelia Legate, left, 3, and sister Eleanor, 6, hunt for Easter Eggs during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People wait to check in during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rowan Wimple, 3, walks with her family during an Easter egg hunt and carnival sponsored by The JET Foundation, which supports people in Las Vegas' under-resourced communities, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A year after spending Easter weekend indoors, families gathered in Las Vegas on Saturday as children wearing face masks grabbed plastic eggs and waved balloon swords.

The Jet Foundation held its third annual Easter egg hunt and carnival at 4660 S. Eastern Ave. on Saturday afternoon. Jeffery Thompkins, founder of the nonprofit, said the group wanted to provide “an amazing Easter experience for the community,” with music, food trucks, balloon animals, costumed superheros and about 700 Easter baskets to give out to the children.

The nonprofit helps provide up to 25 different services for “people in need,” including resources addressing mental health, homelessness and food insecurity. Thompkins said Saturday’s event felt like a return to “normalcy” for the community, as vaccines and health measures have slowed the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID was difficult for everyone on the planet, so I think it’s important for us to start normalizing things — like look at all the smiles on theses baby’s faces. This is the reason why we’re doing it,” he said.

As the carnival carried on in the parking lot of the nonprofit’s building, Thompkins spent the afternoon greeting families next to a Christmas tree covered in Easter decorations. Children grabbed multicolored eggs filling nearby planters to add to their plastic baskets.

Diria Biaza wore matching bunny ear headbands with her 9-year-old daughter while holding onto her 1-year-old daughter, Frida, who was dressed in a yellow duck onesie. As her sister rifled through the Easter eggs, Frida walked around the parking lot and posed for pictures.

Biaza said the carnival was a chance for her family to get out of the house. Her eldest daughter has been sad while the family has stayed inside all year.

“It’s different for the kids,” she said.

Shania Wilfong said she took her children to Saturday’s carnival after searching online for local Easter events. Wilfong pushed her 1-month-old daughter, Shaylee, in a stroller while her son, 4-year-old Jaxson, carried a plastic bucket in one hand and waved a balloon sword with the other.

Last year, the family held an Easter egg hunt for themselves at a local park, but Wilfong said she missed the sense of community the Spring holiday normally brings.

“It’s awesome to see so many faces, so many kids enjoying themselves,” she said.

Claudia Barrera looked on as her sons, Max and Axel, climbed up into a bright yellow firetruck parked in the center of the carnival. The two wore matching blue and pick plaid shirts while their sister, Camilla, was dressed in a white Easter dress.

Barrera said she wanted her 9-year-old triplets to get outside and be around other people. Last year’s Easter celebration was also quiet, with just family members gathering in Barrera’s backyard.

“Even now, still you can’t really plan on get-togethers,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.