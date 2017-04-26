Las Vegas participates in Law Enforcement Memorial Run — VIDEO

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, runs during the18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Forti usually runs the route with his friend who passed recently. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Marc A. Kahre Elementary School students cheer on police officers as they run the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, left, and retired Las Vegas Metro police captain Daniel Barry, 59, right, runs during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Runners hand off the flag and baton to the next group during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

A note in remembrance of retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti's friend who use to run the route of the annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run with him, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. His friend recently passed. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Sweat drenches the shirt of retired North Las Vegas police chief Joseph Forti, 62, after he ran his portion of the route during the18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Las Vegas Metro Lt. Ken Bell holds the flag as he runs during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Police officers greet students as they cheer them on during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Marc A. Kahre Elementary School students cheer on police officers as they run during the 18th annual Nevada law enforcement officers memorial run on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

The Law Enforcement Memorial Run, an event honoring officers who died in the line of duty, began the first leg of its 2017 tour Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.

The run, in its 18th year, marks National Police Memorial Week. It will conclude in Carson City.

Each leg of the run represents an officer listed on the Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Carson City; 130 legs will be run this week, police said in a statement.

Wednesday’s run phase started at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Police Memorial Park in Las Vegas. The Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Association and law enforcement employee associations support the event.