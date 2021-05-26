Las Vegas pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition Tuesday after a pickup truck driver police are still searching for struck the person in northeast Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 8:36 p.m. to the crash at 3151 East Washington Avenue, near North Pecos Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

The pedestrian was crossing near Lena Street when investigators believe a black pickup truck hit the person before driving off, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with life threatening injuries, Gordon said. No further information was immediately available.

