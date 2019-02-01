Las Vegas police conducting DUI checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau will be working with the Northwest and Spring-Valley Area Commands to conduct a “Sobriety Checkpoint” in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, according to a press release.

Las Vegas police officer Beth Choat speaks with a driver at a DUI checkpoint along Boulder Highway on Feb. 2, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mult-jurisdictional event will focus on both drug and/or alcohol-impaired drivers, and will serve to identify impaired drivers before they get involved in a collision, according to the release. The checkpoint will be held between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Super Bowl party-goers can also use AAA’s Tipsy Tow program to get home safely Sunday.