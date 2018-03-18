Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police copter rescues hurt ATV rider near Gold Butte

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2018 - 9:28 pm
 

A man injured Saturday when his all-terrain vehicle rolled over in northeastern Clark County was hoisted out by Las Vegas police’s new H145 helicopter, according to a tweet from Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

At around 3:15 p.m., the ATV rolled over in the Gold Butte area, near Bunkerville, and medical help was called, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes.

“He is awake and alert at this time but no details on injuries,” she said in a text. “His vitals were good per medical when they loaded him up.”

Lombardo tweeted a photo of six men in Metro’s search and rescue unit, in front of the black and white police helicopter.

“We utilized our new H145 helicopter for a successful hoist rescue — the first with an H145 in the United States,” the tweet said. “Thanks to this crew!”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

