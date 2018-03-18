Las Vegas police copter rescues hurt ATV rider near Gold Butte

A man injured Saturday when his all-terrain vehicle rolled over in northeastern Clark County was hoisted out by Las Vegas police’s new H145 helicopter, according to a tweet from Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.

An aerial photo of Gold Butte National Monument in 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At around 3:15 p.m., the ATV rolled over in the Gold Butte area, near Bunkerville, and medical help was called, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Cervantes.

“He is awake and alert at this time but no details on injuries,” she said in a text. “His vitals were good per medical when they loaded him up.”

Lombardo tweeted a photo of six men in Metro’s search and rescue unit, in front of the black and white police helicopter.

Tonight our Air Support unit was called out to a serious injury ATV accident near Golde Butte for a helicopter rescue. We utilized our new H145 helicopter for a successful hoist rescue – the first with an H145 in the United States. Thanks to this crew! #LVMPD pic.twitter.com/TdLovN4Cd3 — Joseph Lombardo (@Sheriff_LVMPD) March 18, 2018

“We utilized our new H145 helicopter for a successful hoist rescue — the first with an H145 in the United States,” the tweet said. “Thanks to this crew!”

