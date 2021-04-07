Las Vegas police honor employees for ‘bravery and excellence’

The Metropolitan Police Department held a commendation ceremony Wednesday afternoon to honor 63 employees for “bravery and excellence.”

Employees are receiving awards for community service, exemplary service, lifesaving and meritorious service, police said.

The department planned to highlight 14 “incidents of outstanding work performed by officers and civilians,” the department said in a news release.

The officers honored on Wednesday included a woman who had been working for Metro for a year when she was flagged down by a man whose son was having a seizure.

“The officers calmly performed CPR on the baby, who had stopped breathing, and brought him back to life,” Metro said.

The department also highlighted Metro’s digital forensics lab, and an officer who helped a severely injured scooter driver on his way to work, police said.

