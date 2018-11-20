Las Vegas police initiative aims to protect holiday shoppers

Expect to see more police officers at shopping centers around the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season.

Captain Harry Fagel (left) of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department speaks to the media Tuesday, November 20, 2018, outside Metro headquarters. Captain Fagel addressed holiday safety tips. Captain Patricia Spencer (right) was also present for the briefing. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Harry Fagel, who oversees the robbery unit, said the move is part of an annual initiative meant to combat robberies to both businesses and shoppers.

“It’s very effective,” Fagel said of the initiative. “And I think what’s more important is it gives tremendous peace of mind to people that are shopping — when they turn to their right or left and they see a police officer in his uniform or her uniform.”

Las Vegas detectives have arrested about 140 people in connection with commercial robberies so far this year. And while holiday shopping is typically prime time for criminals, Fagel said seeing officers in mall parking lots or common areas may make would-be thieves think twice.

Fagel said undercover detectives also will be in malls and stores, keeping an eye out for theft. But he reminded shoppers to stay vigilant, too. He offered the following personal safety tips:

— Lock vehicles when you leave them, hiding or taking valuables with you before you take off. Lock vehicles if you are sitting inside them, too.

— Avoid shopping alone if possible. Going in a group of at least two or more makes it harder for criminals to take advantage of you.

— Park in a place that’s conspicuous. Even if parking lots are crowded and there aren’t many spots available, consider waiting for a well-lit parking space in view of businesses and surveillance cameras.

— Pay attention to the people around you, both in parking lots and inside stores. If someone is following you or other shoppers, or looking into cars, report it.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said victims are never responsible for a crime, but some behaviors can welcome a “crime of opportunity.” Those shopping with young children can be especially vulnerable if not aware and alert.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.