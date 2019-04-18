Las Vegas police investigate death of 1-year-old girl

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl last weekend in the southeast valley.

She was Myla Byrne, 19 months, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Thursday.

Officers responded about 12:50 p.m. Saturday to reports of an unresponsive child at 6555 Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

Myla was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died. Police are investigating her death, but detectives had not made any arrests as of Thursday, Zambrano said.

A Clark County Division of Family Services document indicated the family had been investigated for abuse and neglect following a report on April 26, 2016.

The investigation substantiated an allegation of abuse, the document said, but for unknown reasons, the family didn’t need referrals or services. The case was then closed, according to the document.

